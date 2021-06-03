Covid-19 - Thu 3rd June Figures

Thursday 3 June 2021 18:00
The NI Department of Health dashboard shows one further coronavirus related death and 80 new positive test results.
The death occurred outside of the current reporting period.
There is currently 1 covid patient in ICU.
