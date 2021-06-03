Covid-19 - Thu 3rd June Figures

One further Death and 80 positive test results.

The NI Department of Health dashboard shows one further coronavirus related death and 80 new positive test results.

The death occurred outside of the current reporting period.

There is currently 1 covid patient in ICU.

