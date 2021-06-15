Coleraine drawn against Bosnian opposition in Europa League

COLERAINE will play FK Velez Mostar of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the first qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

The draw for European competition was made in Nyon, Switzerland, on Tuesday lunchtime.

The first leg will take place in Bosnia on Thursday July 8 with the return leg pencilled in for Mourneview Park the following week (July 15).

The Bannsiders have opted to play the home legs of their European game(s) this summer at the home ground of Glenavon FC as the club is installing a synthetic pitch at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

It's arguably not the kindest draw for Oran Kearney and his players but, then again, few would have given them much of a chance when they went and defeated Maribor 12 months ago.

No visiting supporters will be permitted to attend the first leg.

The Irish League's other two representatives in the draw - Glentoran and Larne - fared slightly better.

The Glens were paired with The New Saints of Wales while Larne, competing in Europe for the first time in the club's history, will also play Welsh opposition in the form of Bala Town.

The second qualifying round draw will take place on Wednesday when Coleraine will be unseeded.

More to follow...