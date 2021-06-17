Frew praise for Bamford Bus Company

IT would seem that the Wright brand name is on its way out at the famed Ballymena bus company.

When new Economy Minister Paul Frew called to to the works in Ballymena the accompanying press release stressed he had been visiting the ‘Bamford Bus Company Ltd (trading as Wrightbus)’

During his visit, Mr. Frew highlighted the importance of the advanced manufacturing and engineering sector to Northern Ireland’s economic recovery.

The Minister said: “I am pleased to have been able to visitBamford Bus Company as part of my engagement with key stakeholders across the business community. As Economy Minister it is vital I hear first-hand the challenges and opportunities our businesses are currently facing.

“These companies are prime examples of ones that embrace innovation and excellence in all that they do.”

Bamford Bus Company is one of the leading players in the development of a local hydrogen economy with its work on zero-emissions transport.

The Minister continued: “My Department’s 10X Economy vision sets out how a decade of innovation will benefit businesses, people and places across Northern Ireland. Advanced manufacturing and engineering is one of the priority clusters we have identified as having the potential to drive our economy forward.

“Our manufacturing sector has a strong heritage and a world-class reputation. It accounts for 11% of employment and over 15% of GVA. As we work to rebuild our economy after Covid-19, it is important for us to focus on our strengths.”