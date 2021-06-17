Council plays ball with Coleraine FC

A CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council committee has unanimously backed Coleraine Football Club's ambitious £7m stadium redevelopment plans, details of which were revealed in The Chronicle last week.

Members of the Leisure and Development Committee were told during a presentation on Tuesday that the finished scheme would provide a 6,000-8,000 seat stadium capable of hosting international fixtures, concerts and a return of the NI SuperCupNI final.

They were also informed that a revamped stadium could play a major role in revitalising the town centre under plans for a footbridge linking the club's Ballycastle Road complex to revamped leisure facilities on Railway Road.

Representatives of the Danske Bank Premiership runners-up attended Tuesday's meeting, including club chairman Colin McKendry.

After hearing details of the proposed stadium improvements, councillors agreed to explore a 'working arrangement' with the club after hearing a £1.5m ratepayer contribution would be sought.

Work has already started on improving facilities at the Ballycastle Road ground with contractors currently on site installing a new sythentic playing surface.

Other substantial redevelopment includes enhanced changing facilities and a new community hub, money for which it is hoped will come from the NI Executive.

At the same meeting, committee members agreed funding to kick-start a Harry Gregg Foundation proposal to build a multi-million pound youth sports centre in Coleraine.

Last month, elected members were briefed about plans for a one stop shop for youth sport containing, for example, indoor pitches, a martial art hall and climbing wall - all under the one roof.

Aimed at filling a gap left by declining youth clubs and under resourced community centres, the 35,000 square foot building's annual £1m running costs would be funded by business sponsorship topped up by education authority support.

