Wildflowers back in bloom across the borough

Have you noticed this year’s wildflower displays blooming across the borough?

These colourful plots featuring a mix of blooms like cornflowers, poppies and daisies are proving popular with residents and visitors, as well as our pollinators and insects who thrive in the pollen rich natural habitat.

This week, the Mayor - Councillor Richard Holmes - met with Winston Brogan and Rodney Boyd from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Estates team at Anderson Park in Coleraine to see one of the impressive wildflower beds for himself.

Commenting afterwards he said: “The public’s reaction to our wildflowers has been fantastic and we’ve received many positive comments from people about their visual appeal. There’s also a growing appreciation of the role they play in supporting our biodiversity and council is delighted to know that our approach is making a positive impact on our local environment.

“This beautiful display in Anderson Park is a welcome addition to Coleraine and the insects and bees evident during my visit was just incredible. As a council, we should be proud of how we manage our open spaces, and with the addition of our innovative Don’t Mow Let It Grow scheme we are leading the way and demonstrating how our working practices can have benefits for all.”

Several sites throughout the borough have been designated as wildflower areas and their flowers will provide colourful displays throughout the summer months.

Alongside this, Parks staff will harvest seeds for planting next year which offers further benefits for council and the local area.

As well as the displays in our towns, wildflower meadows supported by Don’t Mow Let It Grow offer another haven for our bees, birds, hares and ladybirds. Combining native fine grasses with wildflowers, these natural habitats provide much-needed food and shelter all year round.

Work is also continuing with DfI Roads to identify and promote more road-side sites which can be transformed into wildflower meadows.

Earlier this year, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s work to create healthy habitats for pollinators was featured in a new all-Ireland celebration of biodiversity projects.

‘Working Together for Biodiversity – Tales from the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan 2015-2020’ includes inspirational conservation stories carried out by communities, schools, businesses and local authorities.

In another coup for the area, Causeway Hospital became the first healthcare site to officially sign up as a supporter of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan earlier this month. A meadow area in the grounds has been developed into a thriving wildflower area, and is now home to an abundance of pollinators, insects and wildlife.

You can find out more about Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Don’t Mow Let It Grow initiative by going to www.dontmowletitgrow.com or follow Don’t Mow, Let It Grow on Facebook.