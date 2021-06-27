Straid Road reopens following road traffic collision

By Damian Mullan

By Damian Mullan

THE Straid Road, Ballycastle, has re-opened to traffic following a road traffic collision yesterday (Saturday 26th June) morning.

The two vehicle collision, which involved a black Volkswagen Golf and a lorry, was reported at approximately 8.20am.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to contact them via 101, quoting reference number 488 of 26/06/21.

