Proposal for striking new apartments at site of The York Hotel, Portstewart

EXCITING proposals have been submitted to develop new high quality apartments at the site of The York Hotel in Portstewart.

Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd, a local company who bought The York Hotel in 2015, has submitted a planning application to create 15 high quality apartments in a striking design on the Station Road.

Previously a popular location for fans of the North West 200, The York Hotel went into liquidation in 2013.

The hotel was purchased by Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd in the hopes of revitalising the Station Road site, but despite the company’s best endeavours, these efforts have been unsuccessful.

John Morgan of Jeeves (Portstewart) Ltd said: “We are excited to submit a planning application to Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council for 15 new apartments on Station Road, Portstewart.

“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, The York Hotel is no longer viable to run as an 11 bedroom hotel. We are now hoping to revitalise this site in a way that will tie in with the existing fabric of Portstewart.

“We believe these elegantly designed, modern apartments will be the perfect addition to the Station Road and will offer greater choice to both local residents wishing to make a move, and those wishing to make the beautiful North Coast their home.

“We are hoping to offer a new residential development that will provide enviable sea views from a luxurious setting that is complementary to and builds on the existing character of Portstewart.”

A planning application for the development of 15 apartments on the Station Road site was submitted to the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council on 29th June 2021.