Portstewart Promenade closed following storm damage
Damage caused to Portstewart Promenade on Sunday.
PORTSTEWART Promenade was closed for a period on Sunday evening after torrential rain caused damage to the road.
Heavy rain around tea-time resulted in cracks apeparing in the tarmac on the busy seaside street.
Police officers moved quickly to evacuate the area and close the road to further traffic.
Shopkeepers, meanwhile, returned to their premises to check for damage.
