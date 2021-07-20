Pop-up vaccine clinic in Limavady Leisure Centre

RESIDENTS of Limavady and surrounding areas have this week the opportunity to get their Covid vaccination this Thursday (July 22nd) when the Western Trust host a mobile pop-up vaccination clinic at the towns’ Leisure Centre.

The clinic, which will run from 4.00pm – 8.00pm, will operate on a first come, first served basis, with a limited number of slots available.

The mobile clinic will administer first jabs of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine only.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the clinic and receive their first jab should bring along photographic ID, proof of address and their Health and Care Number (HCN) if possible.

The roll out is part of ongoing efforts by the Western Trust to encourage people aged over 18 years old to get vaccinated by making the vaccination process more accessible and convenient.

Full details of the Western Trust’s vaccination programme, including walk-in and pop-up clinic details can be found at (shorten link) https://westerntrust.hscni.net/western-trust-covid-19-information-updates/covid-19-vaccination-programme/

The Trust would also remind everyone over 18 that if you don’t want to risk waiting at a walk in session you can make a scheduled appointment at one of our Mass Vaccination Centres directly by visiting the online booking portal https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/; or by calling the regional booking line on 0300 200 7813 from Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm.