Mayor expresses sadness and shock following man’s death at Ballintoy Harbour

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has expressed his sadness and shock following the death of a man at Ballintoy Harbour.

The incident unfolded on Monday evening (July 26) following reports about a person in the water.

Councillor Richard Holmes said: “A visit to one of our most beautiful coastal locations ending in tragedy like this is dreadful news which will have a profound effect on the local community in Ballintoy and across the borough.

"My thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as they come to terms with their sudden loss, and I want to express my deepest sympathies to them.

“We are hugely grateful to the multi-agency emergency services who attended the scene, including the Coastguard, lifeboat, PSNI and ambulance service. We are indebted to them for the work they do on a daily basis and my thoughts are with them following this tragedy as well.

“This distressing incident is a reminder to all of us about the dangers posed by our waters. If you’re visiting the coast, please exercise caution and take all steps to keep yourself as safe as possible.”