Police advise motorists of Armoy road closures



POLICE have advised motorists that roads in and around the village of Armoy will be closed on Friday and Saturday to facilitate the Armoy Road Races road racing event.

Practice sessions on Friday July 30 will see roads closed from 12.30pm to 9.30pm.

Roads will again be closed from 10am until 7.30pm on Saturday July 31 to facilitate racing.

Diversions will be signposted; however, please avoid the area if possible.

Access will be provided for emergency services.