Minister opens new Viewpoint during visit to north Antrim coast

RURAL Affairs Minister Edwin Poots MLA has officially opened the newly redeveloped Magheracross Viewpoint site between Portrush and Bushmills and made a visit to Portaneevy Viewpoint on the International Appalachian Trail near Ballintoy on the north Antrim coast.

The Magheracross project was part-funded (£500,000) through his Department’s Rural Development Programme Rural Tourism Scheme, whilst Portaneevy is funded (£405,000) through DAERA’s Rural Development Programme Leader Co-operation scheme.

