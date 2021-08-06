Covid-19 related deaths: week ending July 30

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that 19 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week 24th July to 30th July 2021.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to 30th July 2021 has now reached 3,026. Of these, 2,006 (66.3%) took place in hospital, 783 (25.9%) in care homes, 14 (0.5%) in hospices and 223 (7.4%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to 30th July 2021 was 2,189. The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that there were 1,022 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19, occurring between 18th March 2020 and 30th July 2021, and which account for 33.8% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending 30th July 2021 (week 30, 2021) was 293, 13 less than in week 29 and 11 more than the 5-year average (2016-2020) of 282.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 18 (6.1%) of the 293 deaths registered in week 30, an increase of nine from the previous week and the largest number of Covid-19 related deaths registered since week ending 16th April 2021 (16). The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 30th July 2021 has now reached 3,015.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 75.9% of the 3,015 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19th March 2020 and 30th July 2021; however, the latest week’s registration figures include the first Covid-19 related death in Northern Ireland within the under 15 age group.

Over the period of the pandemic, Antrim & Newtownabbey, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (9.6%, 12.0% and 8.3% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (7.9%, 10.3% and 6.5% respectively).

Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths (2.7 and 2.5 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths).