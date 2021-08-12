PSNI investigate report of shots fired in Coleraine

DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a report was received that shots had been fired in Coleraine in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 12).



It was reported that around 2am that a number of 'loud bangs' had been heard outside an address in the Ballysally Road area.

Detective Sergeant Higgins said: "After hearing the bangs, the injured party discovered a number of broken windows at the property.



"At this stage, it is believed that these bangs were gun shots.



"Thankfully, there were no injuries reported but this was a reckless act and the injured party is understandably shaken by the incident.



"If you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please contact police on 101 quoting reference 135 of 12/08/21.



"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. "

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/