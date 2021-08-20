Coastguard Helicopter evacuates casualty from cruise ship

A RESCUE operation involving the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Prestwick took place north of Rathlin Island on Thursday evening.

Coastguard Rescue 199 was scrambled to assist the crew of cruise ship Anthem of the Seas in treating a casualty.

Anthem of the Seas is a Quantum-class cruise ship owned by Royal Caribbean International and the second ship of her class.

The Quantum class is the third-largest class of cruise ships behind MSC Cruises's Meraviglia class and Royal Caribbean International's Oasis-class by gross tonnage.

It is understood the casualty was airlifted to Glasgow RI Hospital.