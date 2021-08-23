Police to deploy additional resources ahead of Portrush car cruise event

POLICE in Causeway Coast and Glens have been engaging with local residents and businesses on the north coast ahead of a car cruise event expected to take place in Portrush at the end of the summer.

District Commander Superintendent Ian Magee said: “We know that the bank holiday weekend at the end of August is typically a busy one on the north coast and with additional traffic expected we want to make sure that residents and local businesses are kept fully informed.

"In anticipation of more vehicles on the roads and increased footfall in the towns we will have additional resources on all weekend primarily for public safety.

“We have seen the message the organisers have issued encouraging those attending to be respectful of the town and local residents. This is a welcome step and we would ask that visitors are mindful of parking and engage positively with the local community and businesses.

“We will have resources in place to manage the flow of traffic. However, given the increased visitor numbers, we would ask that the public are patient and, if possible, use public transport to alleviate queues.

"Similarly, we expect local hospitality to be busy throughout the weekend and we be on patrol to ensure people are socialising safely. We would remind visitors about the council bye-laws preventing the consumption of alcohol in public places and to treat our beaches and other shared spaces with respect.”

Welcoming the additional resources, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “We want everyone to enjoy a positive experience in Portrush over the bank holiday weekend including our residents, visitors and the business community. It’s reassuring to know that the PSNI have been planning ahead and will be deploying extra resources to ensure a safe and welcoming experience for all.

“I would reiterate the warnings over alcohol, parking and thoughtless driving and in particular remind visitors that we have a zero-tolerance approach to littering and extra enforcement officers will be on patrol across the borough.

"While we are proud of our area’s popularity, in return we are calling on the public to show respect and responsibility for each other and for the local environment.”