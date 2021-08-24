Robinson urges unvaccinated to get the jab

MLA George Robinson has urged people of all ages, and who are not yet vaccinated, to get one, to ensure that they protect themselves and others.

Mr Robinson said: “I have had numerous people telling me in recent weeks of the tremendous pressure that the local hospitals are under as a result of COVID-19.

“Getting a vaccinated is one way in which your chances of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 can be reduced.

“Our health staff are exhausted and families find it deeply distressing at being unable to visit loved ones who are in hospital.

“The vaccination is free of charge, is simple to receive but the benefits are tremendous. I appreciate that some people are unable to have the vaccine, but for all of us who can receive it, I urge you to have the jab.

