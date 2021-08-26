PSNI issues travel advice ahead of Black Saturday demonstrations

THE PSNI has issued the following advice ahead of Saturday's Black Saturday demonstrations.

"The following parades are taking place this Saturday in Causeway Coast and Glens," said a spokesperson.

"Motorists are advised to expect some delays and asked to find an alternative route if possible. There will be smaller feeder parades in outlying towns and villages.

"The parade in Coleraine starts at 10.30am in Union Street and will make its way around the town, over the Bann Bridge, around the Waterside and back over to the town centre again.

"The parade will split with some heading to Union Street for dispersal and the rest over to Killowen. This parade is expected to finish at midday.

"The parade in Limavady starts at 11.30am at Lisnakilly Road and will make its way around the town to the field at Roemill Road. The return parade will start at the field at 2pm and finish back at Lisnakilly Road.

"The parade in Ballymoney starts at 12.30pm at North Road and will make its away around the town finishing at St James Road at approximately 2pm."

As ever, The Chronicle will have photographers at all the major parades with photos in Tuesday's papers!