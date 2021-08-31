Glamping death suspect dies in prison

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

A MAN accused of murdering his partner at a glamping site near Limavady has died at Maghaberry Prison.

Thomas Davidson, 53, from Collinward Avenue in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, had been charged with the murder of 37 year-old Kathleen Brankin at Swanns Bridge Glamping Resort on the Sea Coast Road on July 12.

Mr Davidson was remanded at Maghaberry prison after being arrested on suspicion of murdering the young mother who was found dead on decking at the Glamping Resort near Magilligan where the couple had been staying.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130