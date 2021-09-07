Significant surface upgrades for Limavady roads

THE Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed to the Northern Constitution it is currently considering any proposals for improvements on the Coleraine to Derry route, while also improving the roads and walkways around Limavady.

Last week, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon's department updated Causeway Coast and Glens Council on road maintenance, improvement works and active travel schemes already completed and those planned for 2021/22.

DfI have highlighted a significant number of planned works for the 2021/22 financial year, including; asphalt resurfacing works for Seacoast Road; Ringsend Road; Killane Road; Broad Road; and Kilhoyle Road.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*