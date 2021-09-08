A new challenge for fundraiser Harry

A KIND-HEARTED Limavady High School pupil, who ran 12km to raise £14,000 for the Air Ambulance NI and Garvagh's Gorran Primary School, has his sights set on a new challenge.

A huge crowd turned out to support super-fit Harry Smyth, now 12, when he completed Harry's Run in memory of his father, the late Peter Smyth, who died in a road accident on the outskirts of Coleraine in 2019.

Harry, his sister Ellie and their proud mum Caroline are all volunteers for the Air Ambulance NI and have helped out at various events

Caroline said: “Harry is a kind and caring boy and the charity is understandably very close to our hearts.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*