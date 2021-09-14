Car recklessly set on fire on Limavady rail tracks prompts reward

AFTER a train driver narrowly averted disaster on rail tracks in Limavady last year, a £3,000 reward is being offered for anonymous vital information on a car ablaze on the tracks.

The quick thinking train driver performed an emergency stop on spotting a car on fire on the rail line on April 12 last year, at 9.00pm, that could have led to serious loss of life

Independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering £3,000 to anyone providing anonymous vital information on the incident.

