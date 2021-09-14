'Local, independent and here for you'

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

Email:

elizabeth.moore@thechronicle.uk.com

A DEMENTIA support group aimed at 55 year olds and over is coming to Limavady in order to address the needs of older people living with dementia whilst raising awareness and providing much needed respite for loved ones.

As part of the ‘Better Together’ project, the free support group will be delivered by Age Concern Causeway, a Coleraine based charity that are strongly devoted to providing a wide range of social care services for older people in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area.

Funded by the National Lottery, the dementia support group is set to take place once a week at Glor Leim an Mhadaidh Community Hall, (formerly known as St Pat’s Hall) in Limavady.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*

