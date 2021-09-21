Limavady is 'Moving On Up!'

A DAY opportunities centre for young people and adults with learning difficulties has relocated into new, purpose-built premises in Limavady following an almost £300,000 investment supported by Ulster Bank, creating two full-time equivalent jobs.

Moving On Up! was established in 2014 by Angela McDonald in response to a growing need in the area for a service for young adults with Special Educational Needs (SEN) when they finished mainstream education.

