A WOMAN accused of murdering a Limavady wine bar employee appeared before Magistrates on Monday (September 20).

Svetlana Svedova, of College Court, Limavady, who also worked at the Classic, is charged with killing 61-year-old Ludmila Poletelova between April 19 and April 24 this year.

Ms Poletelova's body was found at her Limavady flat.



*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*