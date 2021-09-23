Free ciggies but no Teddy Boys!

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Hats off to former Cossacks Showband member Billy Swann who has shared this wonderful and historic poster from the opening of Ballymena’s legendary Flamingo Ballroom.

The dance hall opened in December 1960 and over the years played host to some of the world’s greatest hit makers including The Rolling Stones, Roy Orbison, Jim Reeves, Petula Clarke, The Bay City Rollers and many others.

We love the opening gimmick of giving away ‘hundreds of free cigarettes’ and the warning at the bottom that ‘no person wearing Teddy Boy clothing or under the influence of drink will be admitted!”

