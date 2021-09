THE family of popular Ballykelly car salesman Bob Mullan has spoken of their “heartbreak and devastation” at losing their dad so quickly.

Bob Mullan Motors, which was established in 1980 in Ballykelly, grew to become one of Ireland’s most successful used car businesses, founder Bob Mullan died last Monday (September 20), after contracting Covid-19, his family have confirmed.

*Full story in this week's Northern Constitution*