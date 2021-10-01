Snow Patrol announce two new acoustic shows

SNOW Patrol have announced details of two acoustic shows in Northern Ireland next week.

In a statement, the band said they were looking forward to the gigs in Belfast and Derry.

"We are happy to announce two acoustic shows next week in our homeland Northern Ireland," said the statement.

"Next Tuesday October 5 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast and Thursday October 7 at the Millennium Forum in Derry.

"We have desperately wanted to add some NI shows onto this tour that we are currently on.

"We didn’t think we were going to get a chance to play here on this tour but the opportunity has presented itself so we jumped at it.

"Sorry about the short notice but the only way we could make the shows happen.

"We’re really looking forward to them both!

"Hopefully see you there."

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 6pm from www.Ticketmaster.ie.