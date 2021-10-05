Well deserved charitable status awarded to LIPS

Elizabeth Moore

Reporter:

Elizabeth Moore

A LIMAVADY suicide awareness and prevention group has been granted charitable status after delivering much needed support to those in need for over four years.

Granted by The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland, devoted members from Limavady Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide (LIPS), who have made a considerable difference to the lives of those within the community, are delighted to announce the wonderful achievement.

