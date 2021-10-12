Limavady man Stephen part of 'Future Leaders' project

A LIMAVADY man has been selected for the British Council’s prestigious global policy programme – Future Leaders Connect.

Stephen Jones, who works for Climate Northern Ireland, will be among 63 delegates from 13 countries taking part in a six-week online policy and leadership programme and will gain exclusive access to policy experts and training, discuss policy ideas with UK Parliamentarians and Government and be mentored by UK think tanks and other senior leaders.

