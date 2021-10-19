Mayor’s praise for Causeway Coast and Glens business community

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has congratulated the winners and finalists at this year’s Causeway Coast and Glens Business Awards.

Organised by Causeway Chamber, the event took place in the Lodge Hotel on Thursday October 14, with awards presented across 17 different categories.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Awards provided an apt opportunity to reflect on the resilience of our business community as it continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic. None of us could have predicted the huge changes we have experienced over the recent past, and during this time many businesses have faced their greatest challenges.

“In the face of this, they have demonstrated innovation, strength and commitment to success. On behalf of the Council, I commend them all and congratulate those represented on the night.

“I want to pay a special tribute to James Smyth from Smyth Steel in Garvagh who received the Council-sponsored Lifetime Achievement award. James is truly deserving of this honour and through his career he has epitomised the spirit of entrepreneurship which has helped to position this local company at the fore of the structural engineering sector across both Ireland and the UK.

“Well done once again to our local businesses and their staff and thank you to Causeway Chamber for organising such a successful celebration of their achievements."

