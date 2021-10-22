Man dies following fatal road traffic collision in Ballycastle

Police are appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision Ballycastle on Thursday afternoon (October 21).

A man in his 50s died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the Moyarget Road before 4.10 pm.

The road has been closed in both directions and will remain closed for some time.

Local diversions are in place and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1157 of 21/10/21.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/