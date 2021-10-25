Last chance to apply for Spend Local card

IF you have not yet applied for your Spend Local card, you must do so today.

That was the message from Economy Minister Gordon Lyons ahead of the deadline for applying for the Spend Local card at midnight tonight (October 25).

At this point the portal will close and it will no longer be possible to apply.

The Minister said: “There are just hours left for eligible applicants to apply for their £100 pre-paid Spend Local card.

"If you haven’t applied, you must do so today. Join the 1.4 million who have already applied.

“I want to see as many eligible applicants as possible receive and use their Spend Local cards and take the opportunity to support thousands of businesses across Northern Ireland.

"So, please also consider if you have friends or family members who may need help with applying.

“Already, local businesses are starting to feel the boost the Spend Local card brings. However, this is just the beginning and we are continuing to process applications as quickly as possible so more and more people will receive their cards in the coming weeks.

“If you have already received - and activated - your card, I would encourage you to Spend Local. Use your £100 to help the businesses in your local area that were impacted by the pandemic.”

The online portal will close at midnight today (October 25).

This deadline applies to new applications only. It does not apply to those who have been asked to upload further information to verify their identity.

If applicants have been notified of, or received, an Application Reference Number, (eg SLNI 12345678) after they made their application, or if they have received an e-mail confirming their application has been submitted, they can be confident that their application is currently being processed and there’s no need for them to reapply or contact the Department.

If, however, a person is unable to make an application online or is concerned because they did not receive an Application Reference Number or an e-mail confirming receipt of their application, they can contact the Department’s Telephone Application Line to reapply/make a new application.

The number to contact is 0800 046 8330. This line will be open today, the last day for scheme applications, from 8am-12 midnight.