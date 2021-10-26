Inquest for murder victim Katie Brankin expected early next year

AN inquest into the death of murder victim Katie Brankin is expected to begin early next year.

The 37-year-old mother of one was stabbed to death on July 12 at Swanns Bridge Glamping on Seacoast Road near Limavady.

Last month, murder charges were dropped against her partner and alleged killer, Thomas Davidson (53), after his death in Maghaberry Prison on August 28.

At a pre-inquest hearing on Wednesday, coroner Joe McCrisken received an update from PSNI detectives.

A detective said they had prepared video statements of three main eye-witnesses who witnessed the stabbing.

In addition, there was body-worn video footage from an officer who attended the scene at the time.

The detective added that after the death of Mr Davidson in custody, his senior investigating officer instructed him to ‘down tools’ and the investigation ceased.

It was agreed that the police file would be submitted to the coroner’s office in approximately four weeks time.

Mr McCrisken said he would then obtain a copy of a post-mortem report from the state pathologist, create a witness list and set a date for inquest.

He added that the inquest was likely to begin in early 2022, subject to courtroom availability.