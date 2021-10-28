Road closed due to road traffic collision

Road closed due to road traffic collision
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

damianmullan@thechronicle.uk.com

The Whitepark Road is closed between the junctions of Feigh Road and Isle Road in Dunseverick due to a road traffic collision.

Diversions are in place.

