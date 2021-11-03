£2m investment in Limavady store adds jobs boost

A LEADING electrical retailer in Limavady have announced a £2million retail investment in the town centre via the redevelopment of its popular store on Main Street.

The significant expansion of the Donaghy Bros store is expected to create additional jobs for the busy market town of Limavady and the investment marks an important milestone for the local retail sector as it adapts and evolves post pandemic.

Bellaghy based company P. Diamond Contracts are due to commence building work in the coming weeks with the project expected to be completed within 12 months.

Donaghy Bros which also operates from a 14,000sq ft flagship store in Kilrea and has a successful ecommerce presence, currently employs 53 full time members of staff.

Director of the company, Dermot Donaghy, explains: “Donaghy Bros is a family business that has enjoyed sustained growth and success over the years.

