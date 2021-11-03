Good report for Limavady Shared Education Campus

THE building of the first Shared Education Campus in Northern Ireland is progressing well and is set to be completed by March 2023, in Limavady.

The £11m campus will see Limavady High School and St Mary's High School share new buildings with science, technology, drama and media classrooms.

The project will allow pupils from different backgrounds in separate schools to come together to share classes and new buildings.

Delivered as part of one of the strategic headline actions from the Executive’s Together: Building a United Community’ initiative, funding for the programme was secured under the Fresh Start to the Stormont House Agreement.

The Northern Constitution had the opportunity to visit the site recently and to get an update from Mr Darren Mornin, Principal of Limavady High School and Mrs Rita Moore, Principal of St Mary’s Limavady.

Mr Mornin said: “Things are progressing well with the overall programme.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*