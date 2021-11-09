A royal visit to Limavady Borough

THE Princess Royal has visited a leading family-run therapeutic seating business and a charity focused on serving the community of the Borough of Limavady as part of her one day visit to Northern Ireland.

Princess Anne had the opportunity to meet with delighted Management and Staff members of Seating Matters who specialise in improving lives across the world through innovative healthcare seating.

After sitting in on a daily staff meeting, the Princess Royal was given a tour of the factory floor where she heard more about the production process and the company’s progressive role in enhancing the quality of life of patients through clinical excellence.

Seating Matters Clinical Director and Occupational Therapist, Martina Tierney said: “We are honoured that the hard work of our staff and the clinicians who use our products are being recognised by The Princess Royal, the Patron of the Royal College of Occupational Therapy.

“HRH’s keen interest in our clinical research and its impact on patient care is greatly appreciated by our family.”

