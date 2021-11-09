Limavady postman stole over £11k in cash and gifts

THIS is the thieving Limavady postman who spent over £11k of local's birthday money and gift cards in a range of shops, and even at the Roe Park Resort.

Karl Forrest, from Meadowvale Park in the town, pleaded guilty to ten charges of theft and fraud at Antrim Crown Court last Wednesday (November 3).

41-year-old Forrest entered guilty pleas to each of the ten charges against him – three of theft and seven of committing fraud by false representation on various dates between January 1 2013 and August 7 2019.

The Roe Valley postman brazenly opened hundreds of private letters, birthday cards and other packages containing cash and gift cards and pocketed it for himself.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*