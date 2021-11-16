Minister encourages schools in Limavady area to download new Safer Schools app

EDUCATION Minister Michelle McIlveen has launched a new app for schools to safeguard children and young people when online.

The Safer Schools NI app is a one-stop-shop digital library of age-appropriate safeguarding resources for teachers, parents/carers and children and young people.

The app, designed and created by online safeguarding experts, INEQE Safeguarding Group, also provides a digital safeguarding communication toolkit helping schools engage with their entire communities.

President of the Ulster Teachers' Union and head of Drumrane primary, Dungiven, Alison Steen, has welcomed this week's launch of the online safety app for children but urges support to keep teachers safe on the internet too.

Alison Steen, head of Drumrane primary and President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, said the issue again highlighted the importance of quality early years education.

"Every child develops differently and so needs to find the best environment in which they can learn and flourish – and this isn’t always in Year One if they are among the youngest in their cohort,” she continued.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*