Operation Elf now cleared for take-off before Christmas

‘OPERATION Elf’ has clearance for take-off!

Here at Elf HQ it’s all systems go, as comms are open between the North Pole and Ben Elephant.

Ben needs as many elves as possible (of all ages) for a special mission at Coleraine’s Christie Park on Sunday December 12.

Elves should report for duty at 10.45am to Coleraine Town Hall.

Dress code is as follows: elf costume, festive outfit or elf hat. Prizes for best costume.

Santa will inspect his elves at the finish where there will be festive refreshments.

No entry fee - donations on the day for #RAFBF.

Elf medals for the first 100 elves on active service!

Important points:

Sunday 12 December 2021.

Meet at Coleraine Town Hall 10.45am.

Start at Old Bridge in Christie Park.

Run from there up to the car park at the Cutts and back, a distance of 2.6 miles.

Walk from Old Bridge along the path to the New Sandleford Bridge and back, 1.2 miles

Elf costume, festive costume, Christmas jumpers or hats.

Prizes for best outfits Adult male, adult female, child male, child female

Medals for first 100 finishers kindly sponsored by Garvagh Precision Engineering.

Festive refreshments for all finishers at Town Hall.

Special visitor at the finish as the man in the red suit is making a stop to inspect his elves.

Donations on the day in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund

The RAF Benevolent Fund is the leading welfare charity providing vital and wide ranging support aimed at serving and former personnel and their dependents.