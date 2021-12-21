Man threw sledge hammer on to street

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident on the Coleraine Road in Kilrea on Saturday December 18.

Just before 4pm it was reported a male threw a sledge hammer onto the street.

It is alleged he then grabbed a woman who managed to run off - the male proceeded to lift the sledge hammer from the ground and run after the woman.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact 101 and quote reference 1387 of 18/12/21.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/