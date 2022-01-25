Alleged robber is refused bail

A LIMAVADY man, accused of robbing a local convenience store, has been refused bail by Coleraine Magistrates.

Adam Raymond McDaid, of no fixed abode, appeared by video link from Maghaberry prison on Monday, January 24.

The 27-year-old is charged with robbing Spar of money on September 18 last year and possessing a knife at Anderson Avenue, Limavady on the same date.

During a bail application, counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client had been in custody since the alleged robbery, adding: “We are having difficulties with an address.”

He asked District Judge Peter King to release the defendant on bail to an address approved by the police, voicing concerns over the delay in the case.

But a constable , who said forensics were due on February 23, opposed bail, citing the likelihood that McDaid, who has 189 previous convictions, would commit further offences and fears for “the safety of the public.”

She added: “He is alleged to have been carrying a knife when the offence occurred; most of his offending is due to drug use.”

The officer pointed out that the defendant had breached bail over 40 times and said there were also concerns over interference with witnesses who have “a genuine fear” about his return to the area.

Judge King said he was not prepared to release the defendant “because of significant concerns” and adjourned the case until February 21.