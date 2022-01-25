Police appeal for information on Limavady town stabbing

DETECTIVES are appealing for information in relation to a stabbing in Limavady in the early hours of Thursday,January 20.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 6.25am, police received and responded to a report of an incident at Mullagh Place in the town.

“An 18-year-old male received treatment at the scene for stab wounds, and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Police said enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident were ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything, or has any information which could assist, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 231 of 20/01/22,” added the spokesperson.

News of the incident prompted concern form local politicians.

SDLP East Derry MLA Ms Hunter said: “An incident of knife crime in our community is very concerning, we saw just recently how quickly an attack like this can turn to tragedy.

“There can be no place for weapons on our streets, knives or otherwise and we are lucky we are not dealing with a more significant incident today.

“Limavady is a quiet and welcoming town and local people will be shocked to learn that this has taken place.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this attack to come forward to police as soon as possible.

“Those who carried out this attack must be apprehended to send a message that we will not tolerate knife crime in our communities.”

Independent MLA Claire Sugden added: “This is a shocking crime to have taken place in the small and close-knit town of Limavady.

“The fact a knife was used, and the victim required hospital treatment, is incredibly concerning.

“It is even more worrying that the victim was so young – this will have been a terrifying experience for both this young man and his friends and family.

“Attacks like this have no place in our society – much less in small communities such as this.