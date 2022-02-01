Brothers 'give something back' for good causes

BIG-HEARTED brothers have decided to “give something back” to two charities close to their hearts after their business was boosted by the Spend Local scheme.

Gregg and Drew Gurney, who run family business D&G's Fashions in Limavady and Garvagh, have donated £500 to Air Ambulance NI and a similar sum will be donated to Cancer Research.

Gregg, who presented a cheque to Air Ambulance community ambassador volunteer Caroline Smyth, at the Limavady store last Thursday, said: “The voucher scheme really helped our business after a very challenging time.

“We were very grateful when quite a few of our customers used their vouchers to boost our trade and we wanted to show our appreciation and give something back to these two fantastic charities.

“Caroline's late husband Peter was a family friend so we wanted to remember Peter as well; the family have done so much over the years to raise much-needed funds for the Air Ambulance.

“Thankfully we have never had to use the service, but so many other families have benefitted from its vital life-saving work.”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*