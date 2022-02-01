'The community are speaking with one voice and they want it to stop'

DUP Alderman Alan Robinson and SDLP Councillor Ashleen Schenning have urged troublemakers to stop following a recent increase in anti-social behaviour across Limavady.

According to the PSNI website, it is understood that anti-social behaviour is one of the most reported crimes in Limavady with 1349 reports being made from January to December 2021.

According to the Limavady councillors, local residents have been experiencing nightly disruption from gangs of youths who are engaging in vandalism, theft and nuisance acts which includes items being thrown at windows and verbal attacks.

Alderman Robinson stressed that he is appealing to the small minority of troublemakers to cease their behaviour as he believes Limavady is a safe and happy place to live with a welcoming community.

He told the Northern Constitution: “We have had a number of residents over the last year who have presented issues that they have experienced.

“Some of those young people were involved in firing rockets at cars and firing rockets at houses.”

In a bid to tackle the anti-social behaviour, a public meeting was held before Christmas at the Limavady Youth Resource Centre where residents could liaise directly with the police as well as their elected representatives and community organisations.



