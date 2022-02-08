‘I was in complete shock and very scared’ says Limavady woman

WORLD Cancer Day took place on February 4 this year – a day that unites people, communities and entire countries around the world to take action against cancer.

To mark this occasion, we spoke to an inspiring 28-year-old Limavady woman about her experience after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the start of the pandemic.

On March 4 2020, time stood still for Amy Butcher following the unexpected news of a cancer diagnosis at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Amy told the Northern Constitution:“I was in complete shock and very scared.

“However, the doctor reassured me that this type of cancer was very treatable but no one ever wants someone telling them they have cancer as it feels like a death sentence almost.”

DISCOVERY

According to Amy, who works as a nurse in Coleraine, her concerns arose after initially discovering a small lump on her neck.

She continued: “I had tonsillitis at the time so I went to the doctor thinking I had a bit of inflammation around my neck although it was lower down so I queried my thyroid.”

Despite receiving the all clear for her blood tests, the doctors sent Amy for further testing at Altnagelvin Hospital.

“I wasn't worried at the time because my bloods came back fine.

“I thought it might have been a thyroid goiter myself because it was soft and swollen.

“I didn't have any hard lumps or any pain, I had no symptoms of anything!”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*