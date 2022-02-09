Temporary closure of Drumahoe Park and Ride to facilitate essential A6 works

The Drumahoe Park and Ride will be closed from Monday 14 February until Sunday 6 March to facilitate the completion of final surfacing and road marking works on Tirbracken Road as part of the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme.

The Tirbracken Road will close at its junctions with the A6 Foreglen Road and Gortica Road and a signed diversion for road users will be in place. Local and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. All access to Lismacarol Road/ Park will be via the East end of Lismacarol Road.

Local residents in the area have been contacted directly to inform them of the temporary closure of the Park and Ride and road diversions. Advance signage has also been erected.

Translink have advised of the following options for users of the Park and Ride during this time:

Take existing Local Bus Connection to Foyle Street to connect with 212 to Belfast; or

Take existing Local Bus to stop at Altnagelvin Hospital to pick up 212 to Belfast

Please check the Translink Journey Planner for up to date Timetable information at: www.translink.co.uk

The Department apologises for any inconvenience while these essential works are carried out.

When completed this year the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling Scheme will greatly improve road safety, reduce journey times by reducing congestion and bring long term benefits to road users and local communities.