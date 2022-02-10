Coleraine town centre retailing receives a boost

THE flagging fortunes of Coleraine's high street are set to be boosted by the arrival of a national outdoor and leisure clothing chain next month, writes Julie Magee.

English-owned Regatta, which was established in Manchester in 1981, has signed a lease for the former Topshop premises in Church Street and is creating six new jobs.

The prime town centre unit, beside historic St Patrick's Church, is currently being re-fitted and will be open by Easter, according to a local letting agent.

Coleraine-based surveyor and associate of OKT commercial agency and valuation experts Henry Taggart told The Chronicle how Regatta was currently recruiting staff for its third high street store in Northern Ireland.

The chain already boasts premises in Belfast and Newcastle, as well as outlets in Antrim and Banbridge.

Mr Taggart said: “The owners of the premises, a local family, are very pleased we have secured this long-term commercial lease.

“It is a sign of confidence in the North Coast area - the company is very community focused and recognise that Coleraine is the capital of the Causeway Coast which embraces the great outdoors.”

Meanwhile Jo Black, Regatta's Retail Director, told The Chronicle: “This really is an exciting time for the Regatta brand to be opening in Coleraine.

“This is a fabulous market place and our customers can expect to receive great service, great brands and see an incredible range suitable for all the family at affordable prices as we look to inspire more and more people to fall in love with the Great Outdoors.”

Mr Taggart added: “It's great news for Coleraine; the pandemic really hit the high streets hard. It's positive that most of the town centre commercial premises are now let with the former Laura Ashley store occupied on both floors.

“Shoppers are returning to the high street - after months of lockdown and restrictions there are encouraging signs that people are relieved to be out and about again.

“A lot of independent businesses are on the move and the nationals are dusting themselves off and checking what is on the market. There is a real sense of optimism.”

Meanwhile, Mr Taggart revealed how the former Dixon premises, also in the pedestrian precinct, are available again for sale or let, either as an entire 13,211 sq ft retail unit or as sub divided spaces.

He said: “Due to circumstances, the let fell through. It can now be bought or let, on a floor by floor basis. There has been some interest but we have not yet found the right fit for this centrally located four-floor property.

“Whilst ideal for continued retail use it is also suited to alternative use, subject to planning consent.”