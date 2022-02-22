Bringing young people together

YOUNGSTERS across the North Coast have been taking part in an exciting new street art initiative that aims to minimise anti-social behaviour and educate kids on their local heritage.

Launched by Loreto College Art Teacher, Michelle McGarvey, the youth led project involves the rejuvenation of the Strand Road Subway between Christie Park and Laurel Park in Coleraine including the Shell Bridge areas.



Both regions have been covered in graffiti over the years.



The ongoing project involves professional artists, including Michelle, Amy O'Brien from Limavady and local Landscape Painter, Sarah Carrington, working alongside over 50 children within the community of Coleraine to create an art instillation that has proved so far to be a huge success.

Limavady Artist, Amy, who also works as a school teacher, spoke to the Northern Constitution about the project which she believes is not only a clever way to minimise anti-social behaviour but is a great opportunity for youngsters to show their creative side.

Amy explained: “The idea behind the project is to encourage local kids to create their own art and therefore take ownership of this space which in turn will hopefully discourage youths from partaking in anti-social behaviour within this area of Coleraine.”

She continued: “People have been so supportive and those walking past have even stopped and asked to get involved.

“It's just a great way for young people to take responsibility and get involved in helping out within their local community.”

